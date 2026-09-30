Mangaluru MRPL Blast: Loud Explosion Heard For Several Kilometres, Smoke Billows - VIDEO

A loud explosion was reported at the premises of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Mangaluru on Wednesday afternoon, September 30, triggering panic in nearby areas as the blast shook buildings and houses and sent thick black smoke billowing from the refinery complex.

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The explosion-like sound was reportedly heard several kilometres away. Residents in areas around Jokatte said the impact was strong enough to shake houses, while window panes were reportedly shattered in some buildings. An office at Mangaluru Airport was also reported to have suffered damage to its window panes.

A local resident told news agency ANI, “Windows of my house and the Panchayat building broke due to a loud sound at around 1230 hours. We don't know what happened inside.”

Thick smoke rises from refinery

Visuals from the area showed dense smoke rising from the MRPL facility, with fire brigade vehicles and ambulances rushing to the site. The exact cause of the blast and details regarding casualties or the extent of damage were not immediately known.

Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP Captain Brijesh Chowta said he had spoken to MRPL officials, the Police Commissioner, district administration officials and representatives of the Bajpe Town Panchayat regarding the incident.

MP heads to incident site

In a post on X, Chowta said he had suspended all programmes scheduled in Belthangady and was heading to the site to take stock of the situation. He added that hospitals had been asked to remain prepared for any emergency.

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The MP urged people to remain calm, refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation and cooperate with authorities as officials assess the situation.