 Mahad MIDC Blast: Boiler Explosion At Synergia Chem Industries In Raigad Injures Two Workers During Production | Video
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Mahad MIDC Blast: Boiler Explosion At Synergia Chem Industries In Raigad Injures Two Workers During Production | Video

A blast at Synergia Chem Industries in Mahad MIDC, Raigad, on Sunday night injured two workers. The incident reportedly occurred when a boiler suddenly burst during production. No deaths have been reported, while further details on the cause and condition of the injured are awaited.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Mahad MIDC Blast: Boiler Explosion At Synergia Chem Industries In Raigad Injures Two Workers During Production | Video
Mahad MIDC Blast: Boiler Explosion At Synergia Chem Industries In Raigad Injures Two Workers During Production | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Two workers were injured after a blast occurred at Synergia Chem Industries in C-57, Mahad MIDC, Raigad, at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred while production was underway at the unit. A boiler reportedly burst suddenly, triggering the blast.

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Two injuries have been reported in the incident, while no casualty has been reported. Further details regarding the cause of the blast and the condition of the injured are awaited.

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