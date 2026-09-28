Mahad MIDC Blast: Boiler Explosion At Synergia Chem Industries In Raigad Injures Two Workers During Production | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Two workers were injured after a blast occurred at Synergia Chem Industries in C-57, Mahad MIDC, Raigad, at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

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According to preliminary information, the incident occurred while production was underway at the unit. A boiler reportedly burst suddenly, triggering the blast.

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Two injuries have been reported in the incident, while no casualty has been reported. Further details regarding the cause of the blast and the condition of the injured are awaited.