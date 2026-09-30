Unnao: 80-Year-Old Man Dies After Stray Animal Knocks Him Down - VIDEO

An 80-year-old man died after being knocked down by a stray animal while returning home after offering prayers in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, with CCTV footage of the incident emerging on social media on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Ahmadnagar, where the elderly man, identified as Jan Mohammad, was walking home after offering namaz. CCTV footage showed several stray animals running along the road before one of them suddenly collided with Mohammad from behind.

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The impact caused the elderly man to fall heavily on the road. People in the vicinity rushed towards him after the incident and helped him.

Following the accident, Mohammad’s family initially admitted him to a private hospital in Shuklaganj. However, as his condition remained critical, doctors referred him to a hospital in Kanpur for further treatment. Mohammad later died during treatment at the Kanpur hospital.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday afternoon, showing the elderly man walking along the road moments before the stray animal hit him. The footage also showed people gathering around him after the fall.

The family cremated Mohammad without a post-mortem examination. Police also did not conduct a post-mortem, leaving the medical cause of death formally unestablished. However, the family has maintained that Mohammad died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The incident has once again raised concerns among residents over the growing presence of stray animals in the area. Locals have expressed concern over the risks posed to pedestrians, particularly elderly people, and called attention to the need for measures to address the problem.