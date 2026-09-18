Haryana Pit Bull Attack: 6-Month-Old Baby Mauled In Sonipat, Left Critical By Fierce Canine; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Sonipat: A six-month-old baby was seriously injured after being attacked by a pit bull in Haryana's Sonipat, with disturbing CCTV footage of the incident surfacing online. The attack took place in Sikka Colony on September 14 when the infant's aunt had taken her out for a walk.

Pitbull pet attacks 6 month old kid in Sonipat Haryana.



Check how relaxed is the Pitbull owner, sorry parent, while the dog was brutally attacking the kid.



Kid is severely injured, in hospital.



But Dog Lovers will still defend it. Justify it by saying dog must be hungry,… pic.twitter.com/K2LSXf8tUK — Ankur Singh (@AnkurSingh) September 17, 2026

CCTV Captures Terrifying Attack On Infant

According to the footage, the woman was carrying the baby in her arms when the pit bull suddenly ran towards them and lunged at the infant. The force of the attack caused the woman to fall, following which the dog turned towards the baby.

The animal grabbed the infant in its mouth and dragged her along the road, while the woman and other people nearby attempted to rescue the child. Despite efforts to pull the dog away, it reportedly refused to release the baby.

The infant sustained serious injuries in the attack and was later referred to a hospital in Rohtak for treatment, according to an NDTV report. Her condition has been reported as critical. The baby's family has reportedly not yet filed a police complaint in connection with the incident.

The attack has sparked concern among residents, with questions being raised over the circumstances in which the pit bull was being kept and whether the owner had followed applicable rules and safety precautions.

Patiala Pit Bull Attack Leaves Couple Injured

The Sonipat incident comes amid several reports of pit bull attacks in different parts of the country. Earlier in August, a couple was attacked by a pit bull in Punjab's Patiala while they had gone to inspect a house for rent.

The Patiala incident took place in Ghuman Nagar when private bank manager Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali Sabharwal, a professor at Chandigarh University, visited a property along with a real estate agent.

According to Ankit, the attack occurred shortly after they opened the latch of the property's gate. The dog suddenly pounced on the couple, leaving both injured.

Ankit suffered multiple injuries and required stitches, while his wife sustained serious injuries to her arms and legs and underwent surgery. She was kept under observation following the procedure.