'Received Stitches All Over My Body, My Wife Underwent Surgery': Man Injured In Patiala Pitbull Attack Seeks Justice - VIDEO

'Received Stitches All Over My Body, My Wife Has Undergone Surgery': Man Injured In Patiala Pitbull Attack Seeks Justice |

Patiala: A couple suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a pet Pit Bull while visiting a house in the Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala on Tuesday evening. The victims, Ankit Sabharwal, a private bank manager, and his wife Shifali Sabharwal, a professor at Chandigarh University, had gone to inspect a property for rent along with a property dealer.

According to Ankit, the attack took place moments after they opened the latch of the property's gate. “I was going to see a house, along with my wife. I was called to see the property for rent. As soon as we reached there and opened the latch on the gate, the dog attacked us,” Ankit said.

#WATCH | Punjab: A man and his wife injured after allegedly being attacked by a pet Pit Bull dog in Ghuman Nagar area of Patiala.



The man, Ankit Sabharwal says, "I was going to see a house, along with my wife. I was called to see the property for rent. As soon as we reached… pic.twitter.com/yMQC9ByL4w — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Ankit said he sustained multiple injuries and received stitches across his body, while his wife suffered serious injuries to her arms and legs and had to undergo surgery. “I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs. My wife is under observation after surgery,” he said.

The victim also alleged that the dog continued attacking them despite its owner attempting to stop it. “I want justice. The dog did not stop even after being ordered by its owner,” he said, demanding strict action against those responsible.

CCTV Captures Horrific Attack

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the dog attacking the couple while nearby residents tried to intervene. The dog can be seen biting the couple continuously all over their body. A woman can be seen attempting to drive the animal away with a stick, while two to three others eventually managed to pull the injured couple to safety.

Case Filed After Video Goes Viral

After the video surfaced online, police took cognisance of the incident. DSP Jangjit Randhawa said police verified the footage and contacted the victim's family. He said legal action would be initiated after Shifali's medical report is received.

According to the DSP, an FIR would be registered under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in cases involving a pet animal biting or injuring a person. Police also said action would be taken against owners of dangerous dog breeds in accordance with court orders.