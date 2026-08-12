Patiala Dog Attack Video: Pitbull Continuously Bites Couple For Over 65 Seconds; Duo Was Looking For Rented Accommodation

A disturbing video of a pitbull attacking a couple in Punjab’s Patiala has surfaced online, showing the dog suddenly pouncing on the two when they arrived to view a house with a property dealer.

Couple attacked in Patiala

The incident took place in the Ghuman Nagar area. According to reports, the husband and wife had reached the property with the dealer and rang the doorbell. A pitbull inside the premises reportedly rushed out and attacked them.

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The couple tried to protect themselves as people nearby intervened to drive the dog away. However, the animal had already bitten both victims on several parts of their bodies, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured couple was subsequently taken to a private hospital in Patiala for treatment. A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media.

Similar attack in Delhi

The attack comes amid continuing concerns over incidents involving pet pitbulls. In a separate case in Delhi’s Prem Nagar area in November last year, a six-year-old boy was seriously injured after a neighbour’s pitbull attacked him outside his home.

Dog owner arrested

Police had arrested the dog’s owner following the Delhi incident. Preliminary investigation reportedly found that the pitbull had been brought home around 18 months earlier by Sachin Pal, whose father Rajesh Pal was also named in connection with the dog.