Maharashtra News: FIR Filed After 6-Month-Old American Pitbull Dog Killed While Defending Master From Assault; Family Demands Stricter Punishment For Accused

Family seeks stricter charges after pet pitbull was killed while protecting its owner during an alleged assault in Maharashtra | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: A six-month-old American Pitbull dog named Cafe was killed in a tragic incident in Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar while protecting its owner from an aggressive mob. The puppy intervened when a group of local youngsters allegedly began physically assaulting its master, successfully drawing the attackers' attention away.

FIR registered against unidentified attackers

The Satara police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified individuals on the basis of a statement from Riya Karad (20). The complainant stated that 'Cafe' was allegedly beaten with a wooden bat and stabbed with a sharp weapon by three unidentified youngsters around 12.30 am on March 7 outside their residence in Satara Parisar’s Sheetal Nagar.

She added that the incident happened after her brother, Amitabh, went to the upper floor of their building to request a resident to lower the music volume.

Family alleges being locked inside during attack

The complaint added that although they were alerted after the dog was heard barking loudly, they couldn’t help her as the door was locked from the outside while the youngsters assaulted the dog and also damaged the glass door and window of a neighbour. It added that after the neighbour opened the door, the boys also threatened to kill the family before eloping.

Victim recounts sequence of events

Notably, the complainant's brother, in his statement to the police, claimed that he had entered into a heated argument with one of the boys who fell down while his dog Cafe was trying to be playful around him. He claimed that these were the same boys who were earlier requested by him to lower the music volume.

He stated that the boys returned after a while with weapons, bats, and pipes and allegedly tried to attack him. He claimed that while his dog tried to drive them away, he ran into a neighbour’s flat to save himself.

Dog dies after protecting owner

While Cafe’s intervention provided him the critical moments needed to escape the life-threatening situation, the young dog succumbed to its severe injuries at the scene. The police registered the FIR under the sections of animal cruelty, damage to property, and intention to provoke.

The original complainant, Riya, wrote to the police, including the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and the Inspector, on March 12, requesting sections for attempt to murder, causing hurt using weapons, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy to be added in the course of investigation, as the accused allegedly were bearing sharp knife-like weapons.

Activists demand stricter action

Mumbai-based animal welfare activist Xavier Santiago and local activist Shailesh Mane have been helping the family in getting stricter sections added to the FIR.

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“The weapons-carrying group clearly came with an intention to hurt the young boy, but couldn’t do that because of Cafe’s courageous act. Since the incident happened in a rural area, there were no CCTV cameras available. Therefore, we have also requested that the police analyse the footage from cameras installed under the Smart City project. The brave dog, which sacrificed its life for its master, should get justice," said Santiago.

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