Shocking Cruelty: 5-Month-Old Pit Bull Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra Over ‘Noise’

Shocking Cruelty: 5-Month-Old Pit Bull Stabbed To Death In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over ‘Noise’ | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, some miscreants killed a five-month-old American Pit Bull dog named ‘Café’ over petty reasons. The incident is reported to have occurred in the Ekta apartment in the Satara area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Saturday night.

A case has been registered with the Satara police against three unidentified youths living in the flat of Ganesh Jadhav in the apartment.

According to the complaint lodged by the 20-year-old dog owner, she had kept an American Pit Bull dog in her flat. On Saturday night, some youths were enjoying a party in their flat on the second floor of the same apartment.

They were making a loud noise during the party. Hence, the brother of the complainant went to their flat and requested them not to make a loud noise.

However, after some time, the sound of a dog barking was heard outside the flat. When the family members of the complainant tried to come out of the house, their door was locked from the outside. When they looked out the window, they saw that the youths who were partying were beating the dog mercilessly with a bat and rods.

One of them brutally stabbed the dog with a sharp weapon multiple times, due to which the dog died on the spot. The miscreants later broke the glass of the window and the door of their neighbour, the complainant mentioned in her complaint.

The residents have expressed strong resentment over the incident. The Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) founder president Barryl Sanchis, Adv Niranjan Deshpande, Namrata Surale, Shailesh Mane, Chetan Wankhede, Yogesh Wankhede, Rupali Kamble, Reema Satdive, Namrata Surale and others have strongly objected to the brutal assault on the dog.

The accused youths are on the run after the incident. The Satara police have registered a case and launched a massive manhunt for the accused.