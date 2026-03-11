Pune: PCMC To Build Pimpri-Chinchwad’s First Dedicated Cancer Hospital In Thergaon – Citizens To Get Affordable Treatment!

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Just like the whole world, cancer has become a huge health concern in the industrial hub of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Every year, thousands of people lose their lives to the fatal disease -- but not before spending life savings on treatment.

With lakhs of rupees required for the treatment and amidst the rising number of cancer patients in the city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is moving towards the long-standing demand of a dedicated cancer hospital.

Officials announced on Tuesday that the Municipal Corporation is constructing a cancer hospital in Thergaon on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis to provide low-cost treatment to city residents. The work order has been issued to the concerned contractor, and the building construction, along with actual medical services, is expected to commence within two years.

According to PCMC officials, a well-equipped 11-storey, 100-bed cancer hospital will be built on a 35-guntha plot adjacent to the existing New Municipal Hospital in Thergaon. This state-of-the-art facility will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

This will be the Municipal Corporation's first-ever specialised cancer hospital. While the tender was initially published on 12th March 2024, it received no response. Even after three extensions, only one contractor participated. As a result, the decision to award the contract to this bidder was finalised on 15th December 2025. Following the formal agreement, the work order has now been issued.

PCMC Medical Officer of the Health Department Dr Laxman Gophane said, "The work order for the construction of the cancer hospital has been issued to the contractor. The building will be completed, and the hospital will start functioning within two years. Patients will be provided treatment at affordable rates."

Contractor to Operate the Hospital

Officials said that the building construction will be completed by the contractor within two years. The PCMC administration will provide Rs 60.06 crore as a Viability Gap Fund (VGF) to the contractor in four phases. The total cost of the project is Rs 143 crore, and the contractor will bear the remaining expenses.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

This project will bring all cancer-related services under one roof for city residents, eliminating the need to travel outside the city for treatment. In addition to standard treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, the hospital will provide support services such as counselling and rehabilitation.

It will be equipped to treat various types of cancer, including breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and cervical cancer. Facilities will also include linear accelerators, brachytherapy units, and PET-CT scanners.

Rates Based on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

The Municipal Corporation has fixed the rates for health services. Charges will be aligned with the rates specified under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). This ensures that patients receive treatment at subsidised and affordable rates.