Ind Vs WI 2nd Guwahati ODI: What Are The White Patches On John Campbell's Skin? Know About This Health Condition Jamaican Batter Is Reeling From

West Indies opener John Campbell's visible skin patches drew attention during the second ODI against India in Guwahati |

West Indies opener John Campbell continued his red hot form in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. Put into bat, the left-hander took the Indian bowling apart with a 29-ball half-century in the powerplay. Thanks to his aggressive hitting, West Indies race to a stunning 96/1 in the first 10 overs.

While Campbell is earning plaudits for his batting, fans were quick to notice some patches on his arms and his face. That prompted questions from fans whether the West Indien opener was suffering from a skin condition.

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What is Vitiligo?

While photographs alone cannot confirm a diagnosis, the patches resemble the loss of pigmentation seen in vitiligo, a common skin condition. Vitiligo is a skin condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks melanocytes.

Melanocytes are the cells responsible for producing the pigment melanin. As these pigment-producing cells are lost, clearly defined white or lighter patches can develop on different parts of the body. As per Health Melody, Campbell is the first cricketer with vitiligo to play at the international level.

The condition can affect people of any skin tone and may remain limited to certain areas or spread over time. The exact cause of vitiligo is not fully understood, but it is generally considered an autoimmune condition. Vitiligo is not caused by poor hygiene and, importantly, it is not contagious.

Campbell goes berserk

After a half-century in the first ODI, Campbell continued his charge in Guwahati as well. The left-hander had played anchor alongside Justin Greaves in Thiruvananthapuram. However with the all-rounder ruled out injured, Campbell went on attack mode, striking 9 fours and five sixes inside 15 overs. The WI opener struck a sensation century in just 65 balls, just his second ton in ODIs.