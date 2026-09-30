Controversy In IND Vs WI 2nd ODI? Naman Dhir Takes Stunning Diving Catch; Umpires Rule In Favour Of India | VIDEO

Naman Dhir produced a stunning diving catch at cover point to dismiss Keacy Carty during the India vs West Indies second ODI |

Naman Dhir produced a moment of fielding brilliance early in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI on Wednesday. With the visiting batters off to a flyer, it was Naman Dhir who put the initial breaks, with a stunning diving catch to dismiss Keacy Carty.

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Dhir takes a stunner

Prasidh Krishna delivered a good-length ball that came slowly off the surface. Carty, looking to drive, committed to the shot early and got an outside edge that appeared to be dying in front of the fielder at cover point.

But Dhir reacted quickly, moving to his left and charging forward before completing a full-stretch, two-handed catch with his fingers underneath the ball. The on-field umpires were initially unsure whether Dhir had managed to get underneath the ball cleanly and referred the dismissal to the third umpire.

After checking another angle, the third umpire confirmed that Dhir's fingers had remained underneath the ball. The catch was therefore ruled clean, despite questions of whether it was taken fairly.

While the third umpire’s decision settled the dismissal officially, the catch became one of the talking points of the innings because of how close it appeared to the ground when Dhir completed the diving effort.