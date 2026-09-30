IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: Auqib Nabi Becomes Only Third J&K Player To Make India Debut

Nabi was handed his debut cap by vice-captain KL Rahul | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi achieved a major milestone on Wednesday. He made his international debut for India in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Nabi was handed his debut cap by vice-captain KL Rahul before the proceedings began.

Nabi became only the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for India, after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik.

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The right-arm pacer’s journey to the international stage has been built on consistent performances in domestic cricket. His breakthrough season came in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, where he played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic title-winning campaign.

Nabi finished the tournament with 60 wickets, emerging as one of the standout bowlers of the competition. His performances earned him national recognition and eventually a place in India’s ODI squad for the West Indies series.

The 29-year-old had earlier received his maiden India call-up when he was named as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Although he did not feature in the Tests, the selection made him the first cricketer from the Kashmir Valley to be included in an India Test squad.

His ODI debut in Guwahati now completes another significant step in his journey. Nabi’s selection is also a landmark moment for cricket in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen a growing number of players emerge on the national stage in recent years.

India entered the second ODI with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after securing an eight-wicket victory in the opening game. With his India cap finally in hand, Nabi will now look to make his opportunity count at the highest level.