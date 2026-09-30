IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Wins Toss & Opts To Field; Auqib Nabi Makes His Debut

Shubman Gill and Shai Hope with the series trophy | X/BCCI

India captain Shubman Gill has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday. India have handed a debut to pace bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi. The J&K star replaces Nitish Kumar Reddy while Naman Dhir keeps his place in the side. There was still no place for Mohammed Siraj who remains on the bench.

West Indies meanwhile have made four changes to the team that lost the 1st ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. Centurion Justin Greaves has been ruled out with injury, while the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph and Vital Lawes coming in.

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India vs West Indies Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India put on a dominant display in the first ODI with a comfortable 8-wicket victory in Thiruvananthapuram. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored scintillating centuries, while Kuldeep Yadav picked up a 4-wicket haul.