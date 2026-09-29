Rohit Sharma Almost Falls Again! Team India Star Loses Balance On Ground After IND vs WI 1st ODI, Team Staff Saves Him | Video

Rohit Sharma Almost Falls Again! Team India Star Loses Balance On Ground | hitmanfanfollow/ZX

Rohit Sharma had another nervy moment after India’s first ODI against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, as the Indian batter nearly lost his balance while making his way towards the dressing room.

A video from the stadium shows Rohit walking towards the dressing-room area after the match when his feet appeared to get caught in the gap between two advertising boards. The Indian star suddenly lost his balance and looked close to falling before a member of the Indian team staff immediately stepped in and held him.

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The incident came just hours after India registered an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the opening ODI. Rohit had scored 32 off 35 balls, opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill before being dismissed. India then completed the 296-run chase in 41.4 overs, with Virat Kohli smashing an unbeaten 139 and Gill scoring 110.

Rohit's latest stumble also comes shortly after another concerning moment involving the veteran batter. A video that surfaced on September 28 showed Rohit losing his balance and falling while getting off the Indian team bus after the first ODI. Team staff and police personnel were seen quickly coming to his assistance.

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The second incident at the stadium once again caught attention because Rohit was only moments away from hitting the ground before the team staff member intervened. While there is no indication from the available reports that Rohit suffered an injury in either incident, the back-to-back moments have attracted attention among fans following India's opening ODI win.