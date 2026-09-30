Historic Koder House Gutted In Fire: Know The Legacy Of One Of Kochi’s Oldest Heritage Buildings

Historic Koder House Catches Fire: Exploring The Legacy Of Kochi’s Oldest Heritage Buildings | X

A fire broke out at the historic Koder House in Fort Kochi on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, a landmark of the city's Jewish heritage. The incident prompted fire, Navy and rescue personnel to rush to the iconic building and put out the fire. The fire broke out around 6:50 PM at the hotel located on Tower Road, near Vasco da Gama Square and the Chinese fishing nets. The blaze spread rapidly through the upper floor. The building, known for its distinctive architecture, is among the properties that reflect Kochi’s multicultural and colonial-era past. Take a look at the history of the 218-year-old iconic structure.

Fire breaks out at Koder House

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out at the historic Koder House in Fort Kochi. According to latest reports, fire service personnel have brought the blaze under control. The blaze started at around 6:50 PM at the historic three-storeyed building on Tower Road. According to officials, a short circuit has likely caused the fire. Firefighting systems of the Navy and the Coast Guard were also being used to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures as the strong winds in the coastal areas raised concerns.

Koder House linked to Jewish heritage

Located in Fort Kochi, Koder House is associated with the Koder family, a prominent Jewish family that played an important role in the city’s trading history. The building was constructed in 1808 by Samuel Koder. He was a member of the Cochin Jewish community.

The historic three-storeyed red-brick mansion is noted for its Indo-European architectural character, combining elements associated with colonial design with features suited to Kerala’s traditional building practices. Its distinctive facade, spacious interiors and historical character have made it an important landmark in Fort Kochi.

Koder House is also linked to Kochi’s Jewish heritage, which forms an important part of the city’s cultural history. Fort Kochi developed as a major trading centre over centuries, bringing together communities and influences from across India and overseas.

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Koder family’s role in Fort Kochi

Fort Kochi is home to several historic structures that represent different periods of the city’s development. Portuguese, Dutch and British influences can be seen in its churches, residences, warehouses and other buildings. The Koder family also played a role in the early developments of electricity in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.