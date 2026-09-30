Which Tech Leaders Signed The Voluntary Super Intelligence Accord At The White House?

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President Donald Trump and leaders of some of the world's most powerful technology companies signed a White House accord committing themselves to safeguards, independent audits and board-level oversight. The pact followed a private luncheon at the White House.

Who signed the accord?

While many attended the event, only six actually signed the accord. The accord was signed by Google's Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, along with Trump. The lunch was also attended by House Speaker Mike Johnson and cabinet officials.

Other tech leaders, such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Palantir CEO Alex Karp, also attended the White House summit but were not among the six executives who signed the voluntary self-regulation accord.

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What does 'SI' mean?

SI stands for Super Intelligence, Trump's new name for artificial intelligence. He signed an executive order the same day rebranding AI as Super Intelligence. Trump said 'super' is the simplest and best word. The two-page accord itself does not declare a name change and uses the new term only in its title. In the tech industry, superintelligence usually means AI that surpasses human capability, so the rebrand stretches the term to cover today's AI as well.

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What does the accord say?

The full title is "The White House Accord on Superintelligence Joint Commitment on Frontier SI Responsibilities," and it lays out voluntary commitments for AI developers. It sets out a four-tier framework built around internal controls, independent audits and board oversight. Trump shared a screenshot of the document, which is thin on details. It stresses each company's own responsibility to build public trust.

'Morally binding'

Johnson said the accord is voluntary, while Trump called it "morally" binding and stressed the industry will police itself. Trump said the executives saw it almost as a separate kind of constitution. He also suggested a committee could oversee the industry, but it is unclear who would sit on it or whether its decisions would carry force. Asked why the rules shouldn't be tougher, Trump said the AI CEOs "love" America.

Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have pushed for government guardrails, while Trump continues to favour a light-touch approach. Trump and Johnson also discussed the rapid expansion of data centres across the country with the executives. The rebrand comes as Americans grow more wary of fast-advancing AI.