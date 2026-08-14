FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Abhishek Porel Gets 14-Day Judicial Custody, Gemini 3.7 Flash Launched'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

1. India's Got Latent Row: SC Quashes All FIRs Against Samay Raina, 4 Other Comedians Over Insensitive Remarks About Persons With Disabilities

The Supreme Court’s decision to quash the FIRs means that the criminal cases arising from the controversy will no longer proceed against Samay Raina and the other accused in the matter. (Read more...)

SC Quashes All FIRs Against Samay Raina, 4 Other Comedians |

2. Delhi High Court, IGI Airport Among Six Locations Hit By Bomb Threats Ahead Of Independence Day

The Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court, Advocate Kunal, said the threat appeared to be fake and that the situation was under control. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to scan the entire premises. (Read more...)

Delhi HC gets bomb threat | File Photo

3. 'Stood Like A Human Shield': Harsimrat Kaur Badal Praises Maharashtra Cop Who Saved Sukhbir Badal During Nanded Gurdwara Attack

Harsimrat Kaur Badal praised Maharashtra Police Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre for acting as a 'human shield' during the attack on her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded. She said Kendre showed heroic courage by risking his life to protect Badal. Kendre reportedly intervened when the attacker approached with a kirpan, suffering an injury while preventing further harm. (Read more...)

I salute Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre of the Maharashtra Police’s Special Protection Unit for showing heroic courage in saving Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s life during the attack in Nanded.



Santosh, you stood like a human shield between Sukhbir ji and the attacker, putting your… pic.twitter.com/LGSinoyJz8 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 14, 2026

4. 80th Independence Day: Iconic Events To Attend In Mumbai On August 15, From Flag-Hoisting At CSMT To Laser Shows

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, and Mumbai is gearing up with a mix of patriotic ceremonies, cultural performances, light shows and food experiences. From historic landmarks in South Mumbai to BKC and Shivaji Park, here are some events you can attend to celebrate Independence Day 2026 in the city. (Read more...)

5. Gemini 3.7 Flash Launched; Google Still Silent On Delayed Flagship Model

Google has launched Gemini 3.7 Flash, calling it its most capable workhorse model for coding and AI-agent tasks. The model significantly outperformed Gemini 3.6 Flash across software engineering, web development and business workflow benchmarks. It starts at $0.75 per million input tokens, while Google continues to withhold a launch date for delayed flagship Gemini 3.5 Pro. (Read more...)

6. 'It Was Time For A Refresh': Why Did Instagram Change Its Logo After 10 Years?

Instagram has refreshed its wordmark for the first time in a decade, with chief Adam Mosseri calling the update a long-overdue refresh. The redesigned lettering features softer curves and a more modern handwritten feel, while the familiar gradient camera icon remains unchanged. The subtle update has already sparked mixed reactions online, including jokes about the wordmark reading “Instagzam.” (Read more...)

7. Ananya Birla’s Svatantra Microfin Files DRHP For ₹3,000 Crore IPO

Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin has filed preliminary papers with SEBI for a Rs 3,000 crore IPO, comprising fresh shares and an offer for sale. The lender plans to use fresh proceeds to strengthen Tier-I capital and fund growth. Its microfinance AUM reached Rs 21,093 crore in FY26. (Read more...)

Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin files DHRP for Rs3,000 crore IPO | File

8.IPL Cricketer Abhishek Porel Denied Bail, Sent To Judicial Custody For 14 Days In Rape Case

Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel has been denied bail in his ongoing sexual assault trial. Porel was arrested in Hooghly over charges of criminal intimidation and a case was registered under Sections of BNS and Sections 66E/72 of the IT Act. The Bengal cricketer will remain in judicial custody for 14 days as investigation over allegations continue. (Read more...)

Abhishek Porel | File

9. Awarapan 2 Review: A Treat For Emraan Hashmi Fans, But This Much-Awaited Sequel Is Predictable & Offers Nothing Great

Awarapan 2 brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, who becomes an Interpol spy to rescue Aaliyah and other trafficked children in Bangkok. Hashmi is the film's soul and Disha Patani and Puran Gabbi are also impressive. However, the screenplay is predictable, child-trafficking plot is familiar and new songs are underwhelming. (Read more...)

Awarapan 2 Review |

10. Batwara 1947 Review: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Impress, But Film Struggles To Rise Above Average

Sunny Deol's action and hero moments are also slightly over the top. Shabana Azmi, however, is the heart of the film. Her performance adds a lot of emotional weight to the story. (Read more...)