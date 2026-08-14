Delhi High Court, IGI Airport Among Six Locations Hit By Bomb Threats Ahead Of Independence Day

New Delhi: A day before Independence Day, multiple bomb threats were reported at several locations in Delhi, including the Delhi High Court and Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, triggering a security alert across the national capital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi High Court receives threat

A bomb threat was received by the Delhi High Court through email, prompting security agencies to intensify checks on the court premises. The Registrar General of the Delhi High Court is in touch with the Delhi Police regarding the threat.

The Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court, Advocate Kunal, said the threat appeared to be fake and that the situation was under control. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were deployed to scan the entire premises.

Five other locations targeted

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service said bomb threat calls were received for five other locations, Jamnagar House, Jhandewalan Flatted Factory Complex, MB Saket Office/DM Office, Terminal 3 of IGI Airport and the SDM Office in Delhi Cantonment.

Fire tenders were rushed to all the locations as a precautionary measure. However, the Delhi Fire Service said no suspicious object had been found at any of the locations during the checks conducted so far.

Security heightened ahead of Independence Day

The threats come amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Security agencies have already stepped up surveillance and checking at key government buildings, public places, transport hubs and other sensitive locations.