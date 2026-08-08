Lionel Messi Targeted By Terrifying Bomb Threats During High-Stakes FIFA World Cup 2026; Claims Report

Lionel Messi | Lionel Messi/Instagram

Lionel Messi was reportedly the target of multiple serious security threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, according to a police dossier cited by Spanish outlet Informacion.es. The report detailed alleged bomb threats, stalking incidents and threatening messages involving several football stars, players, officials and referees during the tournament.

One of the most alarming incidents reportedly occurred in Dallas before Argentina's match against Jordan. According to the dossier, a caller contacted Dallas airport and claimed that he and two others were travelling towards the stadium with homemade bombs and an AR-15. The threat allegedly targeted police officers and players from both teams, with Messi specifically named.

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Another disturbing threat reportedly surfaced ahead of Argentina's match against Egypt in Atlanta. An X user allegedly threatened to enter the stadium and attack Messi with explosives strapped to their body. Police also received a separate call claiming that three bombs had been placed in different bins inside the stadium, prompting explosives specialists, canine handlers and K-9 teams to search the venue.

The dossier reportedly identified Messi as the footballer who attracted the highest number of threats during the World Cup. Security agencies from the United States and participating countries worked through an FBI-coordinated network to monitor terrorism alerts, violent threats and suspicious activity throughout the tournament. Authorities also kept a close watch on threats involving players, their families and tournament venues.

Messi was not the only high-profile footballer mentioned in the security reports. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly faced persistent harassment after a suspicious man sought information about his accommodation. The man was later arrested at the hotel where Ronaldo was staying with Portugal. French referee Francois Letexier also reportedly received more than 6,000 threatening WhatsApp messages, underlining the extraordinary security challenges surrounding the tournament.