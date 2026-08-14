80th Independence Day: Iconic Events To Attend In Mumbai On August 15, From Flag-Hoisting At CSMT To Laser Shows

80th Independence Day: Iconic Events To Attend In Mumbai On August 15, From |

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, and Mumbai is gearing up with a mix of patriotic ceremonies, cultural performances, light shows and food experiences. From historic landmarks in South Mumbai to BKC and Shivaji Park, here are some events you can attend to celebrate Independence Day 2026 in the city.

Flag Hoisting Ceremony — BMC Headquarters, CSMT

Time: 7:00 AM

Begin Independence Day with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony at the iconic BMC Headquarters near CSMT. The historic setting makes it a fitting place to witness the Tricolour being unfurled and soak in the patriotic spirit.

Water Show — Fountain of Joy, Jio World Centre, BKC

Time: 7:30 PM

Head to Jio World Centre in BKC for an evening water show at the Fountain of Joy. The venue’s choreographed combination of water, music, light and colour offers a visual way to mark the occasion.

Special Performance — Arts Theatre, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM

A special performance at the Arts Theatre will add a cultural touch to the Independence Day celebrations. It is an option for those looking to spend the evening enjoying a live artistic presentation.

Laser Show — Gateway of India

Time: After dark hours

The iconic Gateway of India will provide the backdrop for a special laser show after dark. The illuminated spectacle is expected to add a patriotic glow to one of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks.

Witness Mumbai Lights — Fort Area

Time: Late Evening Till Night

Take a walk through Mumbai’s historic Fort area and admire its heritage architecture illuminated for Independence Day. The grand buildings and streets around the precinct offer a picturesque way to experience the city’s colonial-era heritage after sunset.

Independence Day Marathon — Shivaji Park, Dadar

Time: From 5:00 AM | 12-hour run

Fitness enthusiasts can start their Independence Day early with a 12-hour run at Shivaji Park in Dadar. The event offers participants a chance to combine fitness with the spirit of the national celebration.

Independence Day Daawat — The Bombay Canteen

Time: 11:00 AM–4:00 PM

Food lovers can head to The Bombay Canteen for its annual Independence Day Daawat. The pay-as-you-like community feast celebrates India’s diverse culinary heritage, with proceeds going towards a social cause. The tradition has been held every August 15 since 2015.