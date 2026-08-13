Independence Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt To Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood-Inspired Looks To Recreate For August 15 Celebrations

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 13, 2026
Independence Day 2026 is almost here, and if you are looking for an elegant outfit from dreamy floral sarees to ivory ethnic ensembles and contemporary corset silhouettes, these celebrity-inspired looks are all you need.
Alia Bhatt in a white saree adorned with delicate pastel floral prints and a contrasting border, styled with a pearl choker for an effortlessly elegant appeal. The shade of blue adds perfect touch.
Karisma Kapoor in a graceful white ethnic outfit with subtle gold motifs, traditional jewellery and a structured silhouette that beautifully blends understated elegance with Indian charm.
Kiara Advani in an ivory strapless corset-style ensemble featuring intricate gold floral embroidery, paired with a draped skirt and statement jewellery for a modern festive look.
Janhvi Kapoor in a graceful saree look with a modern style draping and paired with sweetheart neck blouse, giving the outfit a contemporary touch.
Madhuri Dixit in a classic ivory saree featuring tiny floral embellishments and colourful embroidered detailing, elevated with a sleek ponytail and delicate earrings.