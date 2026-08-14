5-Km Tiranga March In Haryana Ahead Of Independence Day 2026 Enters Golden Book Of World Records; Thousands Participate | WATCH |

Ahead of Independence Day, Palwal in Haryana witnessed a grand display of patriotism as thousands of people came together for a massive Tiranga Yatra, with the event earning two recognitions in the Golden Book of World Records.

The achievements were registered in the name of Gaurav Gautam of Palwal under the categories of ‘Longest Mass March With Flag’ and ‘Most People Holding A National Flag’. The large-scale event was held on August 13 and saw participants from different age groups come together to celebrate the spirit of Independence.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The centrepiece of the procession was a massive Indian tricolour measuring 5 kilometres in length and 10 feet in width. Thousands of participants marched alongside and carried the national flag, turning the streets of Palwal into a sea of saffron, white and green.

A provisional certificate was presented to Gautam for the ‘Longest Mass March With Flag’ category. Another certificate recognised the participation of a large number of people holding the national flag during the procession.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Tiranga Yatra received a grand welcome at around 20 locations along its route. Schoolchildren, elders and women from different generations participated enthusiastically, adding to the scale and spirit of the celebration.

The event was organised as a tribute to India’s freedom movement and aimed to celebrate national unity, patriotism and collective pride. The sight of thousands of people walking together with the Tricolour also added a strong visual dimension to the Independence Day celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Independence Day 2026: 5 Tricolour Recipes To Add Patriotic Touch To Your Celebrations

The twin recognitions come as India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day. The event also resonates with the spirit of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which encourages citizens to proudly display the national flag at their homes during Independence Day celebrations.

Launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the campaign seeks to strengthen the connection between citizens and the national flag while encouraging people to celebrate Independence with a sense of collective pride.