Independence Day 2026: 5 Tricolour Recipes To Add Patriotic Touch To Your Celebrations |

Independence Day 2026 is just around the corner and with the August 15 weekend nearing, the internet is already buzzing with tricolour-themed celebrations. From outfits and décor to creative food ideas, the Indian flag’s saffron, white and green palette is making its way into celebrations everywhere. If you’re looking to add a festive touch to your menu, these easy tricolour recipes are worth trying.

1. Tricolour Sandwich

A simple sandwich can get an Independence Day makeover with three colourful layers. Use carrot or saffron-coloured spread for the orange layer, a creamy cheese or paneer filling for white, and mint-coriander chutney for the green layer. Cut it into neat triangles for a fun presentation.

Tricolour Sandwich |

2. Tricolour Pasta

Give your favourite pasta a patriotic twist by dividing it into three portions. Toss one with a tomato-based sauce for saffron, keep the second portion creamy and white, and add spinach or pesto to the third for green. Serve all three together for a colourful plate.

3. Tricolour Idli

Turn the classic South Indian breakfast staple into a festive treat by preparing three versions of idli batter. Add carrot puree to one for saffron, keep one plain for white, and mix spinach puree into the third for green. Steam and serve them together with coconut chutney.

Tricolour Idli |

4. Tricolour Fruit Parfait

For a refreshing no-cook option, layer fruits in the colours of the Indian flag. Use mango or papaya for saffron, banana or lychee for white and kiwi or green grapes for green. Layer them in a transparent glass for an eye-catching dessert.

5. Tricolour Dhokla

Give soft, fluffy dhoklas a festive makeover by preparing three colourful layers. Use carrot or saffron-infused batter for orange, regular dhokla batter for white and spinach or coriander for green. Steam the layers together and cut them into squares before serving.