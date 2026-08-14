'Stood Like A Human Shield': Harsimrat Kaur Badal Praises Maharashtra Cop Who Saved Sukhbir Badal During Nanded Gurdwara Attack |

Nanded: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Friday praised Maharashtra Police Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre for his bravery during the attack on Sukhbir Badal at Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded.

In a post on X, Harsimrat said Kendre acted as a 'human shield' between Sukhbir Badal and the attacker, risking his own life to protect the SAD chief. She also expressed gratitude to the Maharashtra Police officer and wished him a speedy recovery.

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“I salute Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre of the Maharashtra Police’s Special Protection Unit for showing heroic courage in saving Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s life during the attack in Nanded,” Harsimrat wrote.

She added that Kendre’s actions reflected the courage and commitment expected from a police officer and thanked him for putting duty before his own safety. Harsimrat also expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff at Yashosai Hospital for treating the injured police officer.

Badal Faces Near Fatal Attack In Nanded

The attack took place on Thursday afternoon as Sukhbir Badal was leaving Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded. Badal was in the city as part of a scheduled visit to several religious sites. His security detail included personnel from both the Maharashtra and Punjab Police.

At around 1.45 pm, an attacker allegedly approached Badal with a kirpan concealed beneath his shawl. Inspector Kendre, who was part of the Maharashtra Police security team, reportedly noticed the movement and immediately intervened.

According to reports, the attacker allegedly intended to stab Badal in the stomach but Kendre overpowered him before the assault could cause serious injuries. Badal sustained an injury to his hand, while Kendre was also injured in the incident.

The attacker was identified as Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh associated with the gurdwara. He was detained by the police immediately after the incident.

Before the attack, Badal had been interacting with devotees outside the shrine, with several people seen taking selfies with him. The incident occurred as he was exiting the premises.

Following the attack, Badal was taken to a private hospital in Nanded for medical treatment. Inspector Kendre was also taken to Yashosai Hospital for treatment of his hand injury.

Harsimrat later met Kendre at the hospital and personally thanked him for intervening during the attack. According to the account shared by the family, when she asked whether she could do anything for him as a gesture of gratitude, Kendre reportedly told her that he had simply performed his duty.

“It’s part of our training. I had a fraction of a second to react. I did my duty,” Kendre told Harsimrat, according to the account. Kendre joined the Maharashtra Police as a constable in 2001 and later rose to the rank of inspector.

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