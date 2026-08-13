Sukhbir Singh Badal Attack: Turban Of Accused Comes Off Moments Before Arrest, Know What Happened Next! |

The assailant who attacked former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday has been arrested. During the attack, the assailant’s turban came off amid the chaos. However, keeping in mind the significance of the turban in Sikh tradition, people present at the spot first helped him re-tie it before he was taken away by the police. Visuals of the moment have gone viral on social media.

Nanded, Maharashtra: SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked in Nanded. According to preliminary information, the man seen tying a turban in the video allegedly attacked Badal. Badal was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.



(Source: Police PRO) pic.twitter.com/wkXrfw4Px5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2026

According to an NDTV report, the attacker has been identified as Jaspal Singh. A senior official said that Singh, originally from Pune, holds B.Com and LLB degrees and had been serving as a sevadar (volunteer) at the gurdwara for the past two years.

Attacker reportedly became Nihang

Reports further stated that Singh became a Nihang a few years ago. Following his arrest, Singh reportedly told police that he attacked Badal because he held him responsible for the drug menace in Punjab.

However, police have not yet officially confirmed the motive behind the attack. Superintendent of Police Rohan Neelabh said Singh is being questioned to determine the motive.

Badal injured in attack

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Singh attacked Badal with a sharp-edged weapon near Mata Sahib Gurdwara in Nanded. Badal sustained an injury to his hand and was subsequently rushed to a private hospital in Nanded for treatment.

#WATCH | 🎥Former Deputy CM of Punjab and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, was rushed to a hospital on Thursday after sustaining injuries in an incident at Nanded Gurudwara.



Read more: https://t.co/RO0bOsPBvb#SukhbirSinghBadal #Maharashtra #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/cLumG0MTdm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 13, 2026

During the attack, a police personnel identified as Santosh Kendre, who was part of Badal’s security detail, was also injured while intervening. Both Badal and Kendre are reportedly out of danger and in stable condition.

Fadnavis orders probe

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the incident and sought information from the Nanded Superintendent of Police into the matter.

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