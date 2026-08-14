India's Got Latent Row: SC Quashes All FIRs Against Samay Raina, 4 Other Comedians Over Insensitive Remarks About Persons With Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 14) quashed the criminal proceedings against comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and four other comedians over insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities on India’s Got Latent.

According to reports, the bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, passed the order on August 14.

Apart from Samay Raina , the relief covers Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. The court also appreciated their efforts to organise events for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

“Once there are genuine efforts positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in positive direction, there will be positive output,” the bench reportedly said.

The court said that the criminal proceedings against the five comedians were being quashed and that related proceedings would also be set aside. However, the larger issue surrounding checks on online content remains open, with the court expected to consider suggestions from persons with disabilities before framing appropriate directions.

What led to the India’s Got Latent controversy?

The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent began after multiple complaints and FIRs were subsequently filed in different states, with allegations including obscenity and indecent language.

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia had also approached the Supreme Court seeking relief in the cases against him, including protection from coercive action. The court had earlier granted him interim protection from arrest. However, his separate plea remains pending before the Supreme Court, according to Bar and Bench.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court had criticised Allahbadia’s remarks and examined the balance between freedom of expression and social responsibility.

SC had warned Samay Raina over Canada remarks

The legal battle also saw the Supreme Court take a strong view of Raina’s public comments about the case.

In March 2025, the court warned Raina after he referred to the proceedings during a show in Canada. Justice Surya Kant told him, “These youngsters may think that we are outdated, but we know how to deal with them. Don't take the court lightly,"

The warning came after Raina told the audience at the end of his Canada show, “Thanks for paying my lawyer’s fees.”

The bench also considered Allahbadia’s request to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show. He was allowed to continue the podcast, with the court stressing the need to balance freedom of expression with morality. The court also considered his submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and that around 280 people working with him depended on it.

Raina, others faced scrutiny over court directions

The case came under further scrutiny in July 2026, when the Supreme Court took exception to alleged non-compliance with its earlier directions. The court had described Raina and others as "self-styled youth icons" and imposed costs of Rs 3 lakh each over the issue.

The proceedings later took a different turn after the respondents submitted details of their efforts to organise events supporting persons with disabilities. The court noted that a chess tournament had been organised in Pune in March and that more fundraising shows were planned. The respondents also expressed their willingness to work with the concerned NGO and support people affected by spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The court ultimately found the measures reflected compliance with its earlier directions and appreciated the efforts made by Raina and the other comedians.