'Yo Yo Honey Singh Ka Fan Hoon Main...': Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Badshah Over 'Brown Rang' Feud On India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2- VIDEO

Samay Raina Takes A Dig At Badshah Over 'Brown Rang' Feud On India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2- VIDEO | X

Samay Raina released India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2 on August 10, 2026, and several moments from the episode quickly went viral on social media. In one such clip, the comedian took the stage after a contestant's performance and began singing, seemingly taking a playful dig at rapper Badshah while referencing Yo Yo Honey Singh.

After the contestant's performance, Samay picked up the microphone and asked for it to be tuned before breaking into a song. He had everyone laughing when he sang, "Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main," seemingly hinting at Badshah. He then continued, "Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho."

The moment caught attention because of the long-standing public fallout between Honey Singh and Badshah, with Brown Rang also being associated with the history of their collaboration and subsequent feud. A user shared the clip on X with the caption, "#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions."

#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions 🤣😂😂



Samay Raina - Yo Yo Honey Singh Ka Fan Hon Main Karta Maa Behan Hon Main, Mere Saare Aang Dekho, Gaana Brown Rang Dekho.



Yo Yo Samay Raina 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zxacPzCyYf — Filmy_Duniya (@nawa75436) August 10, 2026

The controversy between Honey Singh and Badshah dates back to their time as members of the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer, whose split was followed by years of tension over credits and creative contributions. The dispute resurfaced prominently around "Brown Rang", with Badshah claiming that he wrote the song's lyrics while Honey Singh created the beat. In 2024, Badshah publicly said he wanted to put their long-running feud behind them, but Honey Singh later questioned the sincerity of the reconciliation. The issue flared up again in July 2025 when Badshah responded "Credits" to a social media post about Honey Singh and reiterated his claim that he wrote Brown Rang.

Samay raina on member episode leak pic.twitter.com/SAFHqY4unr — Aniket (@aniket18x) July 27, 2026

India’s Got Latent Season 2’s regular episodes are released every two weeks, with the show following a fortnightly schedule. Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026, and the regular episodes are released simultaneously on Netflix and Samay Raina’s YouTube channel.

The Bonus Episodes follow a separate schedule and are released as YouTube members-only episodes on Samay Raina's channel. The first bonus episode of Season 2 was released on July 27, 2026, featuring Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi.

As for the latest release, Bonus Episode 2 was released on August 10, 2026, while the regular episodes continue on their fortnightly cycle. So, unlike the main episodes, there isn't a publicly announced fixed date pattern for the bonus episodes, they are being dropped separately for YouTube members.