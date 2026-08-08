Assam Floods: Samay Raina Donates ₹10 Lakh To Relief Fund, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks Him For Support During 'Difficult' Time

Samay Raina Gives ₹10 Lakh To Assam CM's Flood Relief Fund |

Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina has extended support to Assam's flood relief efforts by contributing Rs 10 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation will support relief and rehabilitation measures for people affected by the devastating floods in the state.

Samay Raina Gives ₹10 Lakh To Assam CM's Flood Relief Fund

Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks Samay Raina

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged Raina’s contribution and expressed gratitude for his support during the ongoing crisis. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 8, Sarma thanked the comedian for stepping forward and contributing towards the state’s relief efforts. "Thank you for contributing to our relief efforts during this difficult time in Assam, Samay!" the Chief Minister wrote.

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Raina’s contribution comes as Assam continues to deal with the impact of severe flooding, which has affected several parts of the state and disrupted the lives of thousands of people. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are currently underway to provide assistance to those impacted by the floods.

Celebs Extend Support

Several Bollywood celebrities have also stepped forward to support Assam’s flood relief efforts. Kartik Aaryan showcased his support by donating Rs 1 crore, while Aamir Khan contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund through Aamir Khan Productions. Ayushmann Khurrana donated Rs 11 lakh, and Anupam Kher extended his support to flood-affected families by contributing Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar recently visited flood-affected areas in Assam to express solidarity with families impacted by the recent floods. Several other celebrities have also been using their social media platforms to share donation links and encourage their followers to contribute to relief efforts.

Beyond the spotlight, #BhumiSatishPednekkar joins hands with BDRF to contribute to flood relief efforts in Assam, supporting communities affected by the devastating floods. pic.twitter.com/Z4X8ybeUqY — Tansingh Lama (@rajlama10) August 6, 2026

Assam is battling a severe flood crisis after exceptionally heavy monsoonal rainfall triggered widespread flooding across the state from July 19, 2026. The situation has continued to worsen in several affected districts, with the death toll rising to 98 as authorities confirmed more casualties.