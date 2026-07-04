'Sunil Pal Ko ₹25 Lakh?: Samay Raina REACTS Hilariously To Comedian's Claim Of Rejecting India's Got Latent Season 2 Offer

Samay Raina Laughs Off Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Claim | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Sunil Pal had earlier claimed that he was approached to appear on India's Got Latent Season 2 by Samay Raina and was offered Rs 25 lakh for the appearance. According to Pal, he turned down the offer because he was not comfortable using abusive language on the show format.

Samay Raina Laughs Off Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh Claim For Latent S2

However, Samay, who is known for his comic timing and sharp humour, dismissed the claim and reacted in a humorous manner. He denied the allegation and responded in a light-hearted way, suggesting that the statement was not true and making it clear that he did not agree with Pal’s version of events.

Reacting to Sunil's claim, Samay took to his Instagram Stories and dismissed it as false. Sharing a screenshot of the news, he wrote, "Fake news (crying emojis) Sunil Pal ko Rs 25 lakh? (laughing emojis)."

Check it out:

The exchange has added fresh attention to both comedians, with social media users actively discussing the contrasting versions of events. While Sunil’s statement implied a rejected paid opportunity, Samay’s response has completely contradicted that narrative, leaving audiences uncertain about what actually transpired.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent Season 2 began with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the first guests, with the premiere airing on June 20. The second episode featured Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar.

The show is available to stream on Netflix and YouTube.