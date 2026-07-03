India's Got Latent 2 Episode 2: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Takes Dig At Samay Raina Over Amitabh Bachchan Joke; 'Isne Toh Bahut Galat Kiya Hai Unke Saath'

India's Got Latent 2 Episode 2 |

As India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 premiered, Samay Raina made a light-hearted reference to Amitabh Bachchan, prompting fellow panelist Haarsh Limbachiyaa to take a playful dig at him. Haarsh quipped, "Isne toh bahut galat kiya hai unke saath," referring to Samay's controversial joke about Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, from his stand-up special Still Alive.

The moment occurred when a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh revealed in her introduction form that, if given a chance, she would like to swap lives with Amitabh Bachchan. Reacting to her answer, Samay began mimicking Amitabh's signature style, saying, "Toh beti, pratishtha..." Before he could continue, Haarsh interrupted him with a quick "Please!" Samay then asked the contestant, "Toh Amitabh sir ke saath kya karna hai aapko?" Seizing the moment, Haarsh joked, "Kyunki isne toh bahut galat kiya hai unke saath," leaving the entire panel in splits.

In Still Alive, Samay Raina recalled his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati and said he had several "ulta-seedha" thoughts that he never voiced on the show. He then shared one roast joke he had wanted to say to Amitabh Bachchan:

"Sir, aapne itna polio ka ad kiya, phir bhi apne bete ko paon pe kyu nahi khada kar paye?" The joke was a reference to Abhishek Bachchan's career, not his physical ability. Samay also admitted that he had "played the room" on KBC by presenting a more emotional, family-friendly version of himself and even lied about his grandmother being an Amitabh Bachchan fan to fit the show's tone.

India's Got Latent Season 2 streams simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, with both platforms carrying episodes of the same duration. Episode 2 had Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show premiered on June 20, 2026, at 7 pm IST, and new episodes are released every two weeks.