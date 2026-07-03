'My Comedy Heroes': Samay Raina Pens Emotional Note For Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa, Chandan Prabhakar Ahead Of Latent S2 Episode

Samay Raina Calls Kiku, Chandan His 'Comedy Heroes' | Photo Via YouTube

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has shared an emotional note ahead of the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, expressing his excitement about sharing the stage with comedians Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and writer-comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who inspired him growing up.

Samay Raina Calls Kiku Sharda, Harssh Limbachiyaa, Chandan Prabhakar His 'Comedy Heroes'

Sharing his excitement, Samay wrote on his Instagram story, "I grew up watching @chandanprabhakar @kikusharda and sooo many shows written by @haarshlimbachiyaa30. All of them made me laugh so much and shaped my comedy in a big way. Tonight I'm going to do Latent with them, I can't believe it!!!! I'm so excited for you guys to see me jamming with my comedy heroesss. These guys are veterans, I cant waitttt!!"

Check it out:

The upcoming episode marks another major collaboration for India's Got Latent Season 2, which has continued to generate buzz with its celebrity guests and comedian panels.

While the identities of all the panellists had remained under wraps, Samay's latest post has confirmed the presence of Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, raising anticipation among viewers.

The first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as part of the promotions for Alpha, was released on June 20.

The second episode is expected to premiere on Friday, July 3, with fans eagerly waiting to watch Samay share the stage with the comedians he says played a significant role in shaping his sense of humour.