'Main Gaali Nahi Dunga': Sunil Pal Claims He Rejected Samay Raina's ₹25 Lakh Offer To Appear On India's Got Latent 2- VIDEO

Sunil Pal Claims He Turned Down Samay Raina's Offer | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Sunil Pal recently revealed that Samay Raina had invited him to appear on India's Got Latent Season 2, but he turned down the offer. His remarks come amid his ongoing feud with Raina, with Pal frequently taking digs at the comedian over the show's content and format.

Sunil Pal Says He Rejected ₹25 Lakh Offer For India's Got Latent 2

Speaking to the paparazzi in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Pal claimed that he was offered a substantial amount to participate in the show but refused because he did not want to use abusive language. "Usne baat ki toh Rs 25 lakh dene ki, lekin maine kaha, 'Main gaali nahi dunga.' Usne kaha, 'Aap mat dena, lekin baaki sab toh...'

Check out the video:

Takes Dig At Alia Bhatt Again

During the interaction, photographers pointed out that actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared as the first guests on the new season, also did not use abusive language on the show. Responding to the comment, Pal took a swipe at Alia Bhatt and said, "Jahaan jahaan hai Alia, wahaan wahaan hai gaaliyan, baja do taaliyan, warna sapne mein aayega Vijay Mallya."

Pal's comments have once again reignited discussions surrounding India's Got Latent, which has often been at the centre of debates over its edgy humour and use of explicit language.

India's Got Latent 2 New Episode

Meanwhile, after the premiere of the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix and YouTube on June 20, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the first guests as part of the promotions for Alpha, the show is set to return with its second episode on Saturday, July 4.

The upcoming episode will feature a panel of comedians, though the panellists' identities have not yet been revealed.