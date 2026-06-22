Video: Sunil Pal Takes Dig At Samay Raina After India's Got Latent Return, Says 'Tu Toh Brush Karta Hai, Phir Tere Muh Se Itni Gandagi...'

Sunil Pal Revives Feud With Samay Raina In Viral Reel | Photo Via Instagram

Comedian Sunil Pal has taken a fresh dig at stand-up comedian Samay Raina following the return of the second season of India's Got Latent, which featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the first guests as part of Alpha promotions. In the premiere episode, Samay had mocked Pal with the remark "brush kyu nahi karte," and in response, Sunil has now hit back with a joint Instagram Reel featuring a young mimic who imitates Samay.

Sunil Pal Takes Dig At Samay Raina

In the reel shared by Jay Verma on Instagram, Sunil was heard saying in Hindi, "Mein brush nahi karta hoon, tune aise bola tha na? Lekin Samay Raina, tu toh brush karta hai. Tere muh se itni gandegi kyu nikalti hai, bhai? Gandhagi nikalna band karega? Brush karta hai tu."

Check out the video:

'I Forgive You...'

In the video, Sunil said, "I forgive you Samay Raina only because your show drops at night, and your name means it’s nighttime. Samay = Time; Raina = Night."

Earlier this year, Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show on May 1 for the World Laughter Day special, where Sunil also made a surprise entry. During the episode, Samay roasted Sunil multiple times, sparking chatter that he was invited just to be humiliated. While Pal initially denied feeling humiliated, he later claimed that he felt 'targeted' on the show.

In 2025, Sunil called Ranveer and Samay 'terrorists' during the Latent controversy, stating that they should be jailed for at least 10 years.



As of now, Samay Raina has not reacted to Sunil Pal's dig at him.