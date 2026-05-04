'Even Shah Rukh Khan Becomes...': Sunil Pal Reacts To Being 'Humiliated' By Samay Raina On Kapil Sharma's Show

Sunil Pal reacts to Samay Raina roast on Kapil Sharma show | Photo Via Netflix

Comedian Sunil Pal recently addressed the buzz around his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia appeared together after the India's Got Latent controversy. During the episode, Samay roasted Sunil multiple times, sparking chatter that he was invited just to be humiliated.

Sunil Pal Reacts To Samay Raina Roast On Kapil Sharma Show

Reacting to this, Sunil clarified that he did not feel insulted, calling it part of comedy culture where playful leg-pulling is common, and insisted he took the jokes in good spirit.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sunil said, "Main usko humiliation nahin maanta hun kyunki wo comedy show hai, and comedy show mein taang khichayi hoti rehti hai. Agar saamne aa jaye koi to aise maarne-kaatne to nahin daudenge, aisa to koi mann mutaav nahin hai. People will make jokes on each other, I made punchlines on him and he did the same. If it was a serious subject or a serious show, hamein shikayat karne ka haq bhi hota. Even Shah Rukh Khan (actor) becomes the butt of jokes on such a show, so mujhe koi shikayat nahin hai."

Kapil Sharma doing peace talks between Sunil Pal & Samay Raina is peak Indian comedy diplomacy pic.twitter.com/qiZb2e160g — Abhay 🇮🇳 (@SarcasmSevak) May 3, 2026

Sunil revealed he was informed in advance about Samay Raina’s presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show and was asked to share his stance on the kind of comedy he believes in. When asked if his issues with Samay were resolved through the appearance, Sunil clarified he holds no personal grudge. He explained it’s purely a difference in opinion, adding that his concern isn’t limited to Samay but extends to many Gen-Z comedians who rely heavily on abusive and profane language in their acts.

"Main to kehta hun aapke paas itna potential hai, internet aur education ka access hai, aapko sab cheez ka knowledge hai, to aapke subject to aur badhiya hone chahiye," added Pal.

Sunil said that audiences deserve good and meaningful content as it is their right, but he feels that a lot of modern comedy eventually circles back to abusive and profane language, which hurts him personally. He added that his only request to young comedians is to use the reach and platforms they have more responsibly and creatively.

Reflecting on his own journey, he said that earlier comics did not have the same level of facilities or exposure, yet they adjusted and still chose to stick to clean, family-friendly comedy without compromising on values or humour.