'Hum Saansein Daba Denge...': Aamir Khan Receives Threat From Bishnoi Gang After Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt Over 'Love Jihad' Allegations

Bishnoi Gang-Linked Threat To Aamir Khan Surfaces Online | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has allegedly received a threat on social media from individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following his third marriage to Gauri Spratt. The post allegedly accused the actor of promoting 'love jihad.'

Bishnoi Gang Threatens Aamir Khan

A threat post shared on Facebook and an audio clip featuring Arzoo Bishnoi, who is being referred to as a Bishnoi gang member, have also surfaced online in connection with the matter. The authenticity of the social media post and the audio clip is yet to be independently verified.

'Desh Ke Khilaaf Hai'

The post said, "Main Arzoo Bishnoi aur Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group). Hamari sanskriti ke khilaaf hamare desh mein love jihad ke naam par Aamir Khan jaise log is cheez ko badhava de rahe hain. Hum ise bardaasht nahi karenge aur iska jawab bahut jald diya jayega. Yeh hamare Sanatan Dharma aur desh ke khilaaf hai.

"Hamara apne bhai-behenon aur deshvasiyon se vaada hai ki jo bhi is ghatiya harkat ko badhava dega, usko hum apne tareeke se jawab denge. Jo log stardom ke naam par is cheez ko promote kar rahe hain, unki hum saansein daba denge."

As of now, Mumbai Police said that no complaint has been received so far from Aamir Khan or his team.

Further investigation will be initiated after a formal complaint is received from Aamir Khan or his representatives.