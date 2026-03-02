From Punjab To Mumbai: The Rise Of Lawrence Bishnoi's Syndicate | ANI

Mumbai: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has, in recent years, created a climate of fear by carrying out firings and violent crimes not only in India but also overseas. From Canada and Punjab to Mumbai, the gang’s operations have posed a serious challenge to law enforcement agencies.

According to investigators, Mumbai has become a major focus area for Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang as they attempt to expand their influence in the country’s financial capital. Actor Salman Khan and his close associates are believed to be among the gang’s primary targets. The gang is also linked to firing incidents outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and an alleged conspiracy to target him in Panvel.

The gang gained international attention following its alleged involvement in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and the recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Although gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, his network continues to function through sleeper cells operating in multiple locations.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang originated from student political rivalries at Panjab University in Chandigarh between 2010 and 2012. During this period, Bishnoi was allegedly involved in criminal activities including assault, robbery, and attempt to murder. While in jail, he established connections with hardened criminals, which helped him build a strong network. After his release and graduation in 2013, the gang expanded its operations into more serious crimes, including murder, extortion, illegal liquor trade, and arms smuggling.

Over time, the syndicate developed links with arms dealers and expanded its presence across several states in North India. Today, the Bishnoi gang is considered a major transnational organized crime syndicate with over 800 members, operating primarily in India, Canada, and the United States. Despite being incarcerated, Bishnoi is believed to be controlling gang operations from prison with the help of his close associates.

The gang has established a strong presence in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Maharashtra, and actively recruits local youth to strengthen its criminal network. Investigators have also identified a core group within the gang known as the “Brahmachari Brigade,” whose members reportedly follow strict personal discipline, including remaining unmarried and abstaining from alcohol. Within the gang, Lawrence Bishnoi is referred to by the codename “Guruji,” a title given by his brother Anmol Bishnoi. All major operations are allegedly carried out under his instructions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/