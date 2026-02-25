 Mumbai Crime: Posing Aas Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Four Held For Extorting Borivali Jeweller Of ₹30 Lakh
Four men were arrested for allegedly demanding ₹30 lakh from a Borivali jeweller by posing as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issuing death threats. Police trapped one accused in Mahim after the victim agreed to pay in gold coins. The gang is linked to a Jamtara-based cyber network, officials said.

Poonam Apraj Updated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs.30 lakh in extortion from a jeweller in Borivali by posing as members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issuing death threats similar to the killing of politician Baba Siddique, police said.

Jeweller Targeted via WhatsApp Calls and Messages

According to the Borivali Police, the accused contacted the jeweller between February 18 and February 24 through WhatsApp calls and messages, claiming to be associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and threatening to kill him if he failed to pay the money.

Police first arrested Riyazuddin Mohammad Bashir (29) in a trap laid at Mahim. Based on his interrogation, three more accused Mohammad Faiyaz alias Saddam (27), Mohammad Ashraful Ansari (36), and Mohammad Arbaz Ansari (27) were arrested from Bandra and Jogeshwari (West).

Trap Laid Using Gold Payment Bait

Trap Laid Using Gold Payment Bait : Considering the seriousness of the case, Borivali Police initiated a technical investigation and advised the victim to continue communicating with the accused. The jeweller was instructed to inform them that the payment would be made in gold coins instead of cash or bank transfer.

article-image

When Bashir arrived in Mahim to collect the gold, police officials who were already in position apprehended him. Further investigation revealed that the accused are linked to the notorious cyber fraud network operating from Jamtara in Jharkhand. All the accused are residents of Wasseypur in Dhanbad district. Police said the gang used international numbers, WhatsApp calls, and scripted threats to intimidate businessmen and extort money.

Nine Accused Arrested So Far

Nine Accused Arrested So Far, Kingpin Still Absconding : The gang’s operations came to light after jeweller Ankit Jain lodged a complaint at Vile Parle Police Station. So far, nine accused have been arrested in connection with extortion threats targeting jewellers five by Vile Parle Police and four by Borivali Police.

Police said the main kingpin, who was allegedly operating the network from Jamtara, remains absconding and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

