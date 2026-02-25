Posing As Cops And NIA: Cyber Fraudsters Dupe Mumbai Manager Of ₹47.99 Lakh

A 49-year-old manager from Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki was allegedly cheated of Rs.47.99 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated Mumbai Police, ATS, and NIA officials and falsely accused him of involvement in anti-national activities. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 49-year-old manager from Abhyudaya Nagar in Kalachowki was allegedly cheated of Rs.47.99 lakh by cyber fraudsters who impersonated Mumbai Police, ATS, and NIA officials and falsely accused him of involvement in anti-national activities. In this case, Central Region Cyber police have been registered an FIR against two unknown person.

Victim, a Branch Manager

According to the complaint, the victim, Nilesh Devraj Patil, a branch manager at Mediox International India Pvt. Ltd. in Byculla East, received a call on January 7, from a person identifying himself as Inspector Ranjit Kumar Singh from Mumbai Police headquarters in Colaba. The caller claimed that Patil’s Aadhaar card had been misused to activate a mobile number allegedly linked to anti-national activities and informed him of a purported case registered against him.

The caller instructed Patil to obtain a “Non-Involvement Certificate” from the ATS and later arranged video calls through other numbers, where individuals posing as ATS and NIA officials interrogated him about his family, job, bank accounts, and assets.

Fraudsters Claimed Rs 70 Million Transferred from Pakistan

During the video calls, the fraudsters falsely claimed that ₹70 million (USD) had been transferred from Pakistan into an HDFC Bank account in his name and threatened him with arrest and legal action. To make the claims appear genuine, they sent fake documents, including an arrest warrant, asset seizure order, and confidential agreements via WhatsApp.

The accused then told Patil that he needed to transfer funds for “verification” to avoid arrest and promised the money would be returned after clearance. Believing their claims, Patil transferred money from his bank account, mutual funds, and investments into multiple bank accounts between January 8 and January 23, 2026.

Detailed Breakdown of Multiple Transfers Totalling Nearly Rs 48 Lakh

According to police, the victim transferred Rs.12 lakh on January 8, Rs.25 lakh on January 16, Rs.4 lakh and Rs.99,000 on January 20, Rs.6 lakh on January 23. The total amount transferred was Rs.47.99 lakh. When the victim later tried contacting the accused on WhatsApp and phone numbers, they stopped responding. Realizing he had been cheated, Patil contacted the national cybercrime helpline (1930) on February 3, and registered a complaint.

Based on his complaint, the Central Region Cyber Police Station has registered a case against unknown persons. Police said the accused impersonated law enforcement officials, threatened arrest, and fraudulently obtained money under the pretext of investigation. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the cheated amount.

