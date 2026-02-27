14-Year-Old Murder Bid Case: Witness Refuses To Identify Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

14-Yr Old Murder Bid Case: Witness Refuses To Identify Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | ANI

Chandigarh: A prosecution witness on Thursday refused to identify gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a Chandigarh’s 14-yr old murder bid case.

Lawrence was produced in court via video conferencing from Ahmedabad jail.

The case pertained to a clash at the Sector 10 DAV College in 2012 between two student unions in which Lawrence was booked for an attempt to murder one of the rivals.

According to information, the prosecution witness Navneet Singh turned hostile as he held that he neither knew nor recognised Lawrence Bishnoi.

It may be recalled that the case was registered on the complaint lodged by a private engineering college student Ankit Grover in which he held he along with his friends including Navneet Singh, had gone to Panjab University after Jeevanjot Chahal was announced as chairman of the PU Student Union (PUSU) and later in the day they went to DAV College to attend a star night where a group led by Lawrence Bishnoi attacked the PUSU supporters with sharp-edged weapons and sticks and also opened fire, injuring several students.

Four other accused, namely, Vicky Middukhera, Amandeep Multani, Tarsem and Ranjot Singh had been acquitted in the case earlier as the complainant and witnesses had turned hostile.