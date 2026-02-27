Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hails AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Acquittal, Says Truth Always Triumphs |

Chandigarh: Even as the leaders and workers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab celebrated the acquittal of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, besides others by a Delhi court on Friday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and senior leaders of the party held that the verdict reaffirmed people’s faith in judiciary and exposed ``politically motivated charges against top party leaders.

Punjab is the only AAP-ruled state in the country.

Hailing the court verdict, the chief minister also posted on X that ``Truth aways triumphs. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi’s former Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia ji have been acquitted by the Hon’ble Delhi Court in the liquor scam case. This decision of the Hon’ble Court has brought the truth to light. With time the truth in all other cases will also be revealed’’.

Party Punjab president Aman Arora also held that “truth may be delayed, but it can never be defeated.” He said that the acquittal of the leaders in the so-called liquor scam case is not just a victory for AAP but a victory of truth and justice.

The court has exposed the bundle of lies that was fabricated by the BJP-led central government through its agencies, he said. He was also joined by several AAP ministers.

The AAP leaders also held that for nearly six months, a sitting chief minister was dragged from his home and put behind bars, Sisodia was kept in jail for nearly two years and all this was done only to defame them, to crush their political existence, and to destroy their growing popularity.