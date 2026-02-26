BJP To Sound Punjab Poll Bugle With Amit Shah’s Rally On March 14

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma |

Chandigarh: The BJP is all set to launch its poll campaign in Punjab with `Badlav Rally’’ by Union Home minister Amit Shah in Moga district on March 14.

Punjab assembly elections are due in Feb 2027.

Briefing newspersons here on Thursday, Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma held that every section in Punjab, distressed on all fronts, has made up its mind to oust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power and now considers the BJP a reliable and credible alternative for change.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Stating that the AAP government led by, what he termed as a “remote-controlled” chief minister Bhagwant Mann from Delhi will complete four years in office on March 16, 2026, Sharma held that in these four years, far from fulfilling electoral guarantees and promises, the AAP government has taken U-turns on every promise made before coming to power in 2022.

He alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab is in shambles, while corruption linked to the drug and mining mafia is rampant. The health and education systems are deteriorating, and employees are not receiving salaries and pensions on time. The culprits in sacrilege cases have not been punished, while AAP’s own leaders, MPs, and MLAs are accusing their party colleagues of collusion with the mafia.

Also Watch:

Mann not only failed to fulfil the promise of providing MSP on every crop, but in the past four years farmers have allegedly faced reductions even in the MSP for wheat and paddy sent by the Centre. Traders are distressed by what Sharma described as “tax recovery terror” of the Punjab government. In four years, the AAP government has neither built new roads in cities, towns, and villages nor even repaired potholes.

Sharma further alleged that extortion calls are now being made not only to big businessmen but even to small grocery shopkeepers selling flour and pulses. Kabaddi players are being killed in broad daylight and gangsters are openly firing shots and killing at will, he further alleged.