Punjab Turning Into ‘Gangster-Narco Terror Hub’, Says BJP Leader Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday alleged that it was due to the irresponsible Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, that narco-terrorism in the state had now turned into gangster narco-terrorism.

Briefing newspersons here, Jakhar said that gangsters lured young boys into their fold by showing them the dreams of a glamorous life subsequent to which these youths readily worked for them spreading terror across the state.

Jakhar further alleged that the state’s intelligence network had completely failed, and the police were now limited to carrying out so-called encounters after incidents occurred, merely to create an illusion of action and pacify public anger.

Alleging that there had been about 20 incidents of hand-grenade attacks in the recent past in Punjab, Jakhar held that it was the result of the nexus between rising gangsters, narcotics, and terrorism, but the state government has proved completely incapable of dealing with it. ``Instead of deploying the police for public safety, they are being assigned to security duties for pre-wedding videography shoots of AAP leaders’’, he further alleged.

Jakhar also held that even senior Congress leaders were now writing letters to the Central government seeking improvement in the deteriorating law-and-order situation.