'Paiso Ki Baarish Got Real': Viral Punjab Wedding Video Of Guests Showering Couple With Bundles Of Cash Goes Viral

A wedding in Punjab has gone viral after a dramatic video captured what social media users are calling a “cash rain” during the celebrations. The clip, widely circulated online, shows guests showering bundles of currency notes over the bride and groom as they stand on a lavishly decorated stage.

The wedding reportedly took place on February 14 in Patti town, Tarn Taran district. In the now-viral footage, loud music blares in the background while relatives dance energetically around the couple. Meanwhile, stacks of ₹10 notes are tossed into the air, fluttering down like confetti and quickly carpeting the stage and surrounding area.

Within minutes, the entire space appears blanketed in cash, creating a cinematic spectacle that has stunned viewers across platforms.

How much money was showered?

The video was first shared on X by a user who claimed that over 40,000 ₹10 notes were thrown during the ceremony, joking about the bank employee who might have to count and deposit them later. While some online users speculated, without evidence, that the amount ran into crores, local estimates suggest the total cash showered was around ₹4–5 lakh.

Additional visuals show attendees later gathering and sorting the scattered notes from the floor after the celebrations wrapped up.

Internet divided over extravagant display

As the clip gained traction, reactions poured in. Some viewers admired the grandeur, calling it a reflection of the larger-than-life spirit often associated with Punjabi weddings. Known for their vibrant music, elaborate decor, and high-energy celebrations, weddings in the region are frequently grand affairs.

However, not everyone was impressed.

Several users criticised the act as an unnecessary show of wealth. Comments ranged from calling it “arrogant” and “wasteful” to questioning whether such public displays contribute to societal pressure around expensive weddings.