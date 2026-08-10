'Divorce Se 8-9 Vlog Bana Hi Loge...': Samay Raina Roasts Sourav Joshi In India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2- VIDEO

Samay Raina Roasts Sourav Joshi In India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2- VIDEO | X

Famous YouTuber and content creator Sourav Joshi appeared as one of the panelists on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2. During the episode, Samay did not hold back from roasting Sourav, taking playful digs at his recent marriage and his popular vlogs. Samay congratulated Sourav on tying the knot at a young age before jokingly adding, "I hope chale." His next remark had the panelists and audience bursting into laughter.

While introducing the panelists, Samay said, "Saurabh bhai, thank you for coming and congratulations aapki shaadi hui hai nayi nayi." He added, "Itni young age mein aapki shaadi hui hai, I hope chale." The remark left everyone laughing. Samay then defended his comment, saying, "Nahi sabki nahi chalti."

Taking the joke further, Samay told Sourav, "But agar nahi bhi chale to divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge aap so..." The comment triggered another round of laughter from the audience and panelists. When Samay asked Sourav how he felt about appearing on the show, the YouTuber replied, "Bhot hi acha lag raha hai, bas thoda dhyan se rehna hai."

Samay Raina cooked Sourav Joshi😭 pic.twitter.com/O77GcOhuIR — Sumit (@beingsumit01) August 10, 2026

Samay then continued the banter, asking the YouTuber, "Aap kyun aaye bhai hamare beech mein. Aapka sab sahi chal raha tha yar." Sourav responded with a witty reply, saying, "Bas kuch alag experience karna tha isliye." Clips from the episode soon made their way onto X, with fans jokingly reacting to the exchange and writing, "Samay Raina cooked Sourav Joshi."

Well, Samay wasn't done roasting Sourav just yet. He also brought up the much-discussed wedding vlog in which Sourav's wife, Avantika Joshi, was seen falling. Taking a playful dig at the incident, Samay said, "Aaplogon ne dekha hai inki biwi gir gayi thi and he was not even sad. Ye decoration dekh rahe the side mein baith ke." He then continued the joke, adding, "Dukh hua tha aapko ki ek hi angle mein aaye?"

Samay Raina cooked Sourav Joshi

I hope apka shaadi jada din chale 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EAC0pMI69U — Sunil Goriya (@Sunil_Goriya) August 10, 2026

Who Is Sourav Joshi?

Sourav Joshi is one of India's most popular YouTubers and vloggers, best known for his daily-life, family-centric and lifestyle vlogs. He rose to fame by documenting his everyday life, family moments, travels and personal milestones, eventually building a massive following on YouTube. In recent months, Sourav has been in the spotlight even more following his marriage to Avantika Bhatt, with his wedding preparations, ceremonies and post-wedding moments becoming a major part of his vlog content. Avantika's appearances in his videos have also attracted significant attention online, making the couple's marriage and wedding vlogs frequent talking points among fans and social media users.