Did YouTuber Sourav Joshi Delete E20 Petrol Criticism Remarks From Latest Vlog? Here's What We Know |

A viral video clip featuring popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi has triggered a fresh debate around E20 petrol after social media users claimed that comments critical of the fuel were removed from one of his recent vlogs.

The controversy began after a clip circulated online showing Joshi expressing concern over a sharp drop in his Mercedes SUV's fuel efficiency. In the video, he claimed the vehicle's mileage had fallen from 17 kmpl to just 5 kmpl and appeared to attribute the issue to ethanol-blended fuel.

"Hamari gaadi ki mileage 17 se seedhe 9 ki. Aur aaj 5 ki ho gayi"



Vlogger Saurabh Joshi claims his car mileage has dropped by less than half. https://t.co/9tJBmzuu2F pic.twitter.com/Pmu3VaaDlv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 12, 2026

"Yesterday I showed you that our car's mileage had dropped from 17 straight to 9. And today it has become 5. What has happened because of ethanol?" Joshi is heard saying in the viral clip. He also expressed concern that if the vehicle developed a fault, repairs could become expensive and inconvenient, as the car would need to be taken from his hometown in Uttarakhand to Delhi.

The YouTuber further remarked that he had become apprehensive about refuelling his vehicle and suggested that such experiences strengthened the case for electric vehicles. Referring to his electric Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, he said an EV avoids fuel-related concerns and offers lower running costs.

Watch The Full Vlog Here:

However, the remarks are reportedly missing from the currently available version of the vlog. Several social media users claimed that the comments originally appeared around the four-minute mark of the video and shared timestamps pointing to the section where the discussion allegedly took place. On reviewing the vlog, however, the referenced segment no longer contains any criticism of E20 petrol.

Screenshot from Comments section of vlog |

This has led to speculation that the footage may have been edited or removed after publication. As of now, Sourav Joshi has not publicly commented on the viral clip or the claims that the segment was deleted. Therefore, it remains unclear when the clip was recorded, whether it was removed later, or why it no longer appears in the vlog.

Read Also Mercedes-Benz India Clarifies E20 Fuel Compatibility After Viral Mileage Claims Spark Debate

Mercedes-Benz India Clarifies E20 Fuel Compatibility After Viral Mileage Claims Spark Debate

Amid the growing online discussion, Mercedes-Benz India issued a customer advisory reaffirming that all its petrol BS VI vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel. The company stated that customer safety, reliability and vehicle performance remain its top priorities and clarified that all Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI models are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified by the relevant authorities.

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The luxury carmaker also reiterated its commitment to sustainable mobility and assured customers that it remains available to address technical queries related to fuel compatibility.

The Government of India has been promoting E20 petrol, a fuel blend containing up to 20 per cent ethanol, as part of its broader strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and support domestic ethanol production. Automobile manufacturers have simultaneously introduced E20-compatible vehicles across multiple segments in line with the policy.