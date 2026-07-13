Mercedes-Benz India Clarifies E20 Fuel Compatibility After Viral Mileage Claims Spark Debate | File Pic

The debate around E20 petrol has once again gained traction after a viral social media clip featuring popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reignited concerns over the impact of ethanol-blended fuel on vehicle performance.

Amid the growing discussion, Mercedes-Benz India has issued a customer advisory reaffirming that all its petrol BS VI vehicles are fully compatible with E20 fuel.

The advisory, shared by the luxury carmaker, states that customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance remain its highest priorities. It emphasises that all Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and have been certified by the relevant authorities. The company also assured customers that it remains available to address any technical queries and reiterated its commitment to sustainable mobility.

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The fresh debate began after a video circulated widely on social media in which Sourav Joshi claimed that the fuel efficiency of his Mercedes-Benz had dropped dramatically after switching to E20 petrol. In the clip, he alleged that the car's mileage had fallen from around 16–17 km/l to nearly 5 km/l.

Speaking while driving with his wife, Joshi also expressed concern that if the vehicle developed a fault, he might have to send it from his hometown in Uttarakhand to Delhi for repairs. He further suggested that such experiences strengthened the case for adopting electric vehicles.

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The viral clip also featured another vehicle owner telling Arvind Kejriwal that the mileage of his car had significantly deteriorated after using E20 fuel, further fuelling public discussion over ethanol-blended petrol.

However, Sourav Joshi has since deleted the vlog segment in which he made the mileage claim. Separately, a social media post stating that "Mercedes should sue him" has also gained traction online. Mercedes-Benz has not publicly responded to that demand, and there is no indication that the company has initiated or plans to initiate any legal action.

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The Government of India has been actively promoting E20 petrol, which contains up to 20 per cent ethanol, as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, cut carbon emissions and boost domestic ethanol production. In line with this policy, automobile manufacturers have introduced E20-compatible vehicles across multiple segments.

Automotive experts have consistently maintained that vehicles specifically designed and certified for E20 fuel are engineered to operate on the higher ethanol blend. Owners of older vehicles, however, are advised to consult their manufacturer's recommendations before using E20 petrol.