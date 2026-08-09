Karan Aujla Dons ₹4.65 Cr Richard Mille Watch On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent; Luxury Timepiece Steals The Spotlight |

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla recently made an appearance on comedian Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent and while the episode has been generating plenty of buzz for its hilarious moments, eagle-eyed fans spotted something far more luxurious on the singer's wrist. Aujla was seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 67-02 Extra Flat Alexis Pinturault Quartz TPT, an ultra-exclusive timepiece reportedly worth a staggering ₹4.65 crore.

The watch immediately stood out for its combination of high-end engineering and an unmistakably sporty aesthetic. Designed with elite athletes in mind, the RM 67-02 is known for being exceptionally lightweight, weighing just around 32 grams. Its construction combines White Quartz TPT and Carbon TPT, advanced materials that help deliver both durability and an incredibly light profile.

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Adding to its distinctive appearance is the watch's skeletonised dial, which offers a glimpse into its intricate mechanical construction. The model associated with French Olympic alpine skiing champion Alexis Pinturault also features hand-painted French flag-inspired accents, giving the otherwise technical-looking timepiece a colourful finishing touch.

Underneath its striking exterior, the watch is powered by Richard Mille's ultra-thin CRMA7 automatic movement, reflecting the brand's focus on combining extreme engineering with contemporary haute horlogerie.

Aujla's appearance comes as the second season of India's Got Latent continues to dominate conversations online. The latest season has brought together a mix of Bollywood personalities, musicians, comedians and internet favourites across its episodes.

The season opened with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Aashish Solanki, followed by an episode featuring Kiku Sharda, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Chandan Prabhakar. The third episode welcomed Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, Yashraj and Tanmay Bhat, while the fourth featured Raghav Juyal, Rohan Joshi, Munawar Faruqui and Niharika NM.

The recently released fifth episode featured Karan Aujla alongside Gurleen Pannu, Rahul Dua and Tanmay Bhat, giving viewers plenty of memorable moments to discuss. But amid the comedy and candid conversations, it was Aujla's eye-catching ₹4.65 crore Richard Mille that quietly emerged as one of the biggest talking points.