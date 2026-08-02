'Ye BeerBiceps Ki Haay Lagi Hai': India's Got Latent 2 Episode 4 Power Outage Sparks Karan Aujla's Hilarious Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia- VIDEO | YouTube

Karan Aujla stole the show in the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 with his impeccable comic timing and sharp one-liners. One particular moment had everyone in splits when the power suddenly went out after a contestant's performance. Reacting to the unexpected interruption, host Samay Raina said, "Doston, light chali gayi show ke beech mein." However, it was Aujla's witty comeback that truly stole the spotlight, as he joked that the blackout was BeerBiceps (Ranveer Allahbadia)'s curse on the show.

As the lights went out, Samay's team quickly handed him an emergency light. That's when Aujla took the microphone and quipped, "Ye BeerBiceps ki haay lagi hai." His spontaneous punchline left Samay and the entire audience bursting into laughter.

One way Karan Aujla is singing his song and the other way Samay doing his things



WTF they were doing!! Samay has taken his AI edits with Ranveer Allahbadia seriously.



The other guy is feeling unsafe around Samay 😭 pic.twitter.com/c4VF33asxn — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) August 2, 2026

After the power went out, Samay took a little break. the panelists were asked to take a 15-minute break. Meanwhile, Samay gave free drinks to the live audience.

During the interaction round, Samay Raina asked contestant Deep Gopal who he would choose to kill if he were given the chance to murder one person. Without missing a beat, Deep replied, "Ranveer Allahbadia," leaving the panelists in splits. Joining the banter, Gurleen Pannu quipped, "Isne uski maut ke baare mein socha."

Samay, however, came to Ranveer's defence and said, "He's a sweet guy, man. Come on. Usi wajah se to itne sponsors aaye hain is season mein." He then gave a shout-out to the influencer, adding, "Shout out to my man, Ranveer Allahbadia. Still alive at 65 million views."

India’s Got Latent S2

Samay- if one M*rd*r was legal who it would be

Contestant- Ranveer Allahabadia

Pannu - isne uki maut ke baare mein socha

Samay- its becoz of him we got so many sponsors Big shoutout to Ranveer pic.twitter.com/YY2mvdtog0 — ASH (@CA_ashhh) August 2, 2026

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4: 'Karan Aujla Was One Step Away From Becoming Next BeerBiceps'

Karan Aujla once again had everyone in splits in the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2. During one segment, he asked a contestant about getting intimate despite having a girlfriend. However, he quickly realised he was heading towards a controversial question and stopped himself midway. Looking at his chair, Aujla remarked, "Ye kursi mein kuch hai," hinting that Ranveer Allahbadia had also sat on the same chair.

Karan Aujla was just one step away from becoming the next BeerBiceps on Samay Raina's show. 😭



Bro brought up the past of India's Got Latent and ended up backing his own words. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3gjUZbDArB — Sumit (@beingsumit01) August 2, 2026

Bro Karan Aujla opened up way too much on Latent 🙏😭



Karan was saying "BC" after every two lines. He was trying to ask a guy if he had sex with his gf. He tried again but still couldn't ask.



Bro didn't want to become another beerbiceps. He stood up from his chair saying… pic.twitter.com/mBDcKQHTD6 — ` (@worshipVK) August 2, 2026

Sharing the clip on X, a user tweeted, "Karan Aujla was just one step away from becoming the next BeerBiceps on Samay Raina's show." Another wrote, "Bro didn't want to become another beerbiceps. He stood up from his chair saying "There's something in this chair that will send me behind bars"."