Batwara 1947 Review: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Impress, But Film Struggles To Rise Above Average

Batwara 1947 Review |

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and others

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

Based on Asghar Wajahat’s award-winning play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai, Batwara 1947 comes at a time when patriotic feelings are already high. With Independence Day around the corner, the film taps into the emotions and stories of Partition.

The story begins on August 15, 1947, when Sikandar Mirza (Sunny Deol) is forced to leave his home in Meerut with his wife and daughter because of the riots. His son Javed (Karan Deol), however, gets left behind in India. Sikandar and his family eventually reach Lahore, where they are allotted a haveli by the authorities.

But there is a problem. An elderly Hindu woman Durgavati, played by Shabana Azmi, is still living in the house and refuses to leave. What follows forms the heart of the film, as Sikandar tries to protect his family while also dealing with the complicated situation around the woman.

Actors' Performance

Sunny Deol is good as Sikandar Mirza. He brings his usual intensity to the character, especially in the emotional and action-heavy scenes. His character goes to any extent to protect his family, and Sunny manages to make those moments work.

Shabana Azmi, however, is the heart of the film. Her performance adds a lot of emotional weight to the story. Some of her scenes are genuinely heartbreaking and can leave you reaching for tissues.

Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal also do a good job in their respective roles. The casting overall works well.

Karan Deol has an interesting and important role, but his performance could have been better. His character has a lot to offer to the story, but the performance doesn't always feel convincing enough.

Direction

The film has a strong story at its core, and the subject itself carries a lot of emotional weight. The first half is paced quite well and keeps you interested.

However, the second half feels a little stretched. The direction and editing could have been tighter, especially in some portions where the film starts feeling repetitive.

There are also moments where Batwara 1947 becomes too preachy. The message is clear, but sometimes the film tries a little too hard to make sure the audience gets it.

Sunny Deol's action and hero moments are also slightly over the top. Some of the sequences become too dramatic and larger-than-life, which doesn't always fit the otherwise emotional setting of the film.

The dialogues could have been sharper too.

Music

The background score works well and adds to the emotional mood of the film. Thankfully, there are no unnecessary songs randomly placed in the narrative.

One song featuring Shabana Azmi stands out and is particularly emotional.

FPJ Verdict

Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going.

But the film doesn't quite reach its full potential. The second half could have been tighter, the dialogues sharper and some of the heroism and action less dramatic.

There are definitely moments that will make you emotional, but overall, Batwara 1947 remains an average watch despite having a powerful story at its core.