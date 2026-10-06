FPJ Quick Take At 4 PM: 'Bypolls 2026 Turnout To Rahul Gandhi’s High-Voltage Protest'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Bypolls 2026: Nandigram Leads With 60.32% Turnout; TN, Puducherry Seats Cross 55%, Nagaon At 39%

Voting across six seats in the 2026 bypolls saw strong turnout by 1 pm, with Nandigram recording the highest at 60.32%, followed by Rejinagar at 56.43%. Dharapuram polled 56.09%, Thattanchavady 56.31%, Madurantakam 55.19%, while Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency recorded 39%. Counting for all seats is scheduled for October 9. (Read more...)

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2. From Climbing Barricades To Waving The Tricolour: Rahul Gandhi’s High-Voltage Moments During INDIA Bloc Protest | VIDEOS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was at the centre of a high-voltage INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on Tuesday, with videos showing him climbing a police barricade and waving the Tricolour. He later joined protesters in a dharna and was seen attempting to push open Akashvani Bhawan gates after security stopped the march towards the Election Commission headquarters. (Read more...)

VIDEO | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi climbs atop the barricades during the INDIA bloc MPs' march from Parliament to the ECI, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/YkwlFV8WCn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026

3. MPSC Paper Leak Case: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Asks Governor To Set Up High-Level Panel Against Current, Former Members & Chairpersons

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis recommended a high-level inquiry into the MPSC, while Rohit Pawar issued a 48-hour ultimatum over students’ demands. Manoj Jarange Patil and Raj Thackeray backed the protesting aspirants in Pune, with Rahul Gandhi likely to meet them on October 7 or 8. (Read more...)

4. Sensex Jumps 685 Points, Here’s Why Nifty Rallied Towards 23,000

Sensex jumped 685 points and Nifty reclaimed 22,750 as pharma, banks and oil stocks rallied, with investors awaiting RBI policy cues on rates, inflation and growth outlook. (Read more...)

Sensex jumped 685 points and Nifty reclaimed 22,750 as pharma, banks and oil stocks rallied. |

5. US IT Jobs Fall To Lowest Level Since 2015 As AI, Tech Layoffs Reshape Industry

US information technology employment fell by 10,000 jobs in September to 2.74 million, its lowest level since 2015, according to government data. The sector has lost 120,000 jobs year-on-year amid AI investments and post-pandemic restructuring, raising concerns for Indian IT companies heavily dependent on US technology spending and projects. (Read more...)

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6. Mumbai: BMC To Set Up 10 Artificial Ponds, Increase Oxygenation Pumps At Banganga After Fish Deaths

BMC will set up 10 artificial ponds around Mumbai's Banganga Tank and add oxygenation pumps after many fish were found dead. Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced the measures after inspecting the site on Monday. The ponds will provide space for rituals, while citizens were urged not to put oil, ghee, sweets and other offerings into the tank. (Read more...)

बाणगंगेचे पावित्र्य जपणे ही आपली सामूहिक जबाबदारी आहे. पितृपक्षाच्या काळात बाणगंगा तलावात पिंडदान व इतर धार्मिक विधी करताना तेल, तूप, गोड पदार्थ किंवा अन्य साहित्य पाण्यात टाकणे टाळावे. धार्मिक परंपरा जपत पर्यावरणपूरक पद्धतीने विधी करावेत. बाणगंगेची स्वच्छता, पवित्रता आणि जलजीवन जपण्यासाठी नागरिकांनी प्रशासनाला सहकार्य करावे. #Banganga #CleanBanganga #Mumbai #MumbaiHeritage #MPLodha — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) October 5, 2026

7. 'Racism = The Economist': British Magazine Gets Called Out For Referencing India's Poverty In Article On Wildlife Conservation Success

The article praised India's success in wildlife conservation, but said it was "extraordinary that India, still a relatively poor country, can achieve something as selfless as protecting other creatures". (Read more...)

It is extraordinary that India, still a relatively poor country, can achieve something as selfless as protecting other creatures. We explain how it became remarkably good at animal conservation https://t.co/TP0ik9s4AT — The Economist (@TheEconomist) October 5, 2026

8. Israeli Singer Dedicates Shah Rukh Khan's 'Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai' Song To Captain Smit Machchhar - VIDEO

Israeli-American musician Itay Benda paid tribute to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar by learning and singing Shah Rukh Khan’s “Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai” after the Flydubai flight attack. Calling it his “small way of saying thank you,” Benda’s performance won praise online. Machchhar was injured after allegedly being attacked by his co-pilot during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight. (Read more...)

I'm impressed by this Israeli- American's Hindi pronunciation when he sings a tribute to Captain Smit Machchhar. 🇮🇱 🇮🇳 Enjoy the voice of Itay Benda. ❤️ https://t.co/VEQ6xR77yM — Dina Shakti 🇬🇧 🇱🇰 (@Dina_Shakti) October 3, 2026

9. Vijayendra Kumeria Divorce Reason: Naagin Fame Says ‘Differences And Compatibility Issues’ Led To Split With Preeti Bhatia; ‘It Wasn’t An Overnight Decision’

Vijayendra Kumeria has confirmed his divorce from Preeti Bhatia, revealing that "compatibility issues" led to their separation. Juhi Mui fame also opened up how his split with Preeti affected daughter Kimaya. (Read more...)

10. Devdutt Padikkal Pulls Off Stunning Catch In IND A Vs AUS A Clash | VIDEO

Devdutt Padikkal flexed his athleticism with a stunning diving catch in the India A vs Australia A 50-over match in Puducherry. Standing at first slip, Padikkal made a full length dive after Josh Philippe nicked one off Arshad Khan. The RCB star's fielding effort caught the eye and the video has been widely shared online. (Read more...)